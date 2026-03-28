Shea Langeliers News: Stays hot Saturday
Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.
After going yard twice in the A's opener Friday, Langeliers belted his third homer of the young season in the seventh inning off Brendon Little. The 28-year-old backstop is 5-for-8 with six RBI to begin the season as he looks to beat the career-high 31 home runs he launched in 2025.
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