Shea Langeliers headshot

Shea Langeliers News: Tacks on two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 11:01pm

Langeliers went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Langeliers socked a solo home run in the fourth inning before tallying an inside-the-park homer two innings later on a misplay in center field. It was still officially the third multi-homer game of the campaign for Langeliers, who leads MLB backstops with 16 long balls and ranks fifth with 33 RBI. Langeliers had batted just .145 with no multi-hit performance over his previous 16 games coming into Thursday, though five of his nine hits during that span had gone for extra bases. Despite that recent downturn, Langeliers seems to have a strong chance of earning his first All-Star bid, as he's posting a .915 OPS through 56 contests.

Shea Langeliers
Sacramento Athletics
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