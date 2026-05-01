Shea Langeliers News: Tallies three doubles
Langeliers went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Royals.
Langeliers racked up extra-base hits, recording the first three-double performance of his career in Thursday's win. The backstop has been locked in at the plate of late, going 11-for-23 (.478) with five doubles across the past five games. Overall in 2026, the 28-year-old has thrived, slashing .328/.382/.592 with eight homers, nine doubles, 15 RBI and 21 runs across 30 contests.
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