Shea Langeliers News: Trio of homers in spring win

Langeliers went 3-for-3 with three solo homers in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Royals.

Langeliers was locked in at the plate, going yard in each of his three at-bats, all of which came against Ryan Bergert. Fresh off a breakout 2025 campaign in which he slugged 32 doubles and 31 homers with an .861 OPS in 123 games, the catcher has continued to rake in Cactus League play, slashing .351/.429/.919 with six homers, three doubles and 11 RBI across 15 appearances.