Shelby Miller Injury: Nets two-year deal from Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

The Cubs signed Miller to a two-year, $2.5 million contract Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Miller will finish his Tommy John and flexor surgery rehab with the Cubs in 2026 before joining their bullpen in 2027. The right-hander will be 36 at that point, but he was excellent in 2025 between the Diamondbacks and Brewers before getting injured, posting a 2.74 ERA and 54:15 K:BB over 46 frames while notching 10 saves.

