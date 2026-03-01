Shelby Miller headshot

Shelby Miller Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Miller (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Cubs on Sunday.

Miller inked a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Chicago on Feb. 13, but as expected, he will spend the 2026 campaign on the IL. The 35-year-old is recovering UCL and flexor tendon surgery that he underwent Oct. 13, and he'll target a return to action in 2027. In a corresponding move, the Cubs claimed infielder Ben Cowles off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Shelby Miller
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shelby Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shelby Miller See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
150 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
175 days ago
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
MLB
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
Author Image
Brad Johnson
178 days ago
Mound Musings: Disappointments Analyzed
MLB
Mound Musings: Disappointments Analyzed
Author Image
Brad Johnson
185 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
203 days ago