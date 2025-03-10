Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shinnosuke Ogasawara headshot

Shinnosuke Ogasawara News: Knocked around in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ogasawara took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings Monday during a Cactus League loss to the Marlins.

Ogasawara posted his worst outing of the spring against a Miami offense that refused to let up, as the club scored on the southpaw in each of the first four innings. This wasn't an ideal showing for the 27-year-old, who is doing everything he can in camp to prove that he belongs in Washington's rotation.

Shinnosuke Ogasawara
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now