Shinnosuke Ogasawara News: Knocked around in spring start

Ogasawara took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings Monday during a Cactus League loss to the Marlins.

Ogasawara posted his worst outing of the spring against a Miami offense that refused to let up, as the club scored on the southpaw in each of the first four innings. This wasn't an ideal showing for the 27-year-old, who is doing everything he can in camp to prove that he belongs in Washington's rotation.