Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Adds cutters in latest bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) threw 25 pitches, including some cutters, in a bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts described Ohtani's inclusion of cutters in the throwing session as a "big step." Roberts also noted that Ohtani touched 95 mph during the bullpen, which is only a few ticks below his average fastball velocity in 2023, his most recent campaign on the mound. Ohtani appears to be on track to make his highly anticipated debut as a pitcher for the Dodgers sometime around the beginning of May.

