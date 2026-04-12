Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Another leadoff homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

After blasting a leadoff homer Saturday, Ohtani did it again Sunday, cranking Jacob deGrom's first-pitch fastball over the right-field wall. After going homerless through his first six games, Ohtani has launched five over his past nine contests and recorded five multi-hit efforts during that span. The two-way star is off to a strong start at the plate overall, posting a .996 OPS through 73 plate appearances in 2026.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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