Shohei Ohtani News: Belts first homer of year
Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win over the Nationals.
The perennial MVP candidate got the Dodgers on the board in the third inning when he parked a Miles Mikolas changeup into the right-field seats for a three-run shot. The blast kicked off a 16-hit, five-homer barrage by the defending champions, and it was Ohtani's first long ball of the season. Through seven games, he's batting .217 (5-for-23) with three runs, four RBI and a 7:7 BB:K.
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