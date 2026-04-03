Shohei Ohtani News: Belts first homer of year

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win over the Nationals.

The perennial MVP candidate got the Dodgers on the board in the third inning when he parked a Miles Mikolas changeup into the right-field seats for a three-run shot. The blast kicked off a 16-hit, five-homer barrage by the defending champions, and it was Ohtani's first long ball of the season. Through seven games, he's batting .217 (5-for-23) with three runs, four RBI and a 7:7 BB:K.