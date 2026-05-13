Shohei Ohtani News: Continues dominance on mound
Ohtani (3-2) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Giants on Wednesday.
Ohtani's Cy Young-caliber season continues after a 105-pitch effort (71 strikes). It's his third scoreless outing of the season and the fourth time he's logged at least eight strikeouts. Through seven starts, he has a superb 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 44 innings. Ohtani is expected to get a full day off Thursday, but he should be back in the lineup as a hitter Friday as the Dodgers face his former team, the Angels, for a three-game series over the weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 13Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 122 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL West2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More