Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Continues dominance on mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ohtani (3-2) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Ohtani's Cy Young-caliber season continues after a 105-pitch effort (71 strikes). It's his third scoreless outing of the season and the fourth time he's logged at least eight strikeouts. Through seven starts, he has a superb 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 44 innings. Ohtani is expected to get a full day off Thursday, but he should be back in the lineup as a hitter Friday as the Dodgers face his former team, the Angels, for a three-game series over the weekend.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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