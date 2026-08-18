Shohei Ohtani News: Could be ready for live BP
Ohtani threw a scheduled bullpen session Tuesday which appeared to go well, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Ohtani threw another bullpen following his last session Friday. The 32-year-old said Friday his left knee did not bother him during that day's activity, and he gave manager Dave Roberts a thumbs up following his session Tuesday. Considering his recent progress, facing live hitters may be on the horizon.
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