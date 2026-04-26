Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Crushes homer in three-hit effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Ohtani went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Ohtani reached base in all four of his plate appearances, highlighted by an opposite-field solo homer off Hoby Milner in the seventh inning. It marked the two-way superstar's first long ball since April 12 after he slashed just .182/.294/.250 over his previous 11 games. Ohtani's numbers at the plate may not be as eye-popping as in recent seasons, but he's still slashing .262/.391/.485 with six homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases, while also dominating on the mound with a 0.38 ERA and 0.75 WHIP and a 2-0 record across 24 innings (four starts).

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 22: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 22: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago