Shohei Ohtani News: Crushes homer in three-hit effort

Ohtani went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Ohtani reached base in all four of his plate appearances, highlighted by an opposite-field solo homer off Hoby Milner in the seventh inning. It marked the two-way superstar's first long ball since April 12 after he slashed just .182/.294/.250 over his previous 11 games. Ohtani's numbers at the plate may not be as eye-popping as in recent seasons, but he's still slashing .262/.391/.485 with six homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases, while also dominating on the mound with a 0.38 ERA and 0.75 WHIP and a 2-0 record across 24 innings (four starts).