Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Drives in five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two walks, five RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over the Angels.

Ohtani was held hitless until the eighth inning, when he laced a two-run triple. He added a three-run double in the ninth as the Dodgers ran away with the win. After taking Wednesday and Thursday off from batting, Ohtani has gone 3-for-8 with three extra-base hits and three walks over two games against the Angels in this weekend series. Overall, the superstar is batting .247 with an .828 OPS, seven home runs, six steals, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple over 45 contests as a hitter this season. He has hit safely in six of his last eight games after a five-game slump from April 29 to May 4.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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