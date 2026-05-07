Shohei Ohtani News: Ends hitless stretch at plate
Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in a 12-2 rout of the Astros.
Ohtani entered the game having gone 0-for-17 across his previous five contests. He struck out in his first plate appearance to extend that cold spell to 0-for-18 -- one shy of his career-worst 0-for-19 stretch -- before hitting a double in the third inning. Ohtani subsequently scored on a wild pitch, and he reached twice more before the end of the contest. The two-way star has been uncharacteristically quiet at the dish so far this season, slashing .248/.389/.442 with just six home runs and 15 RBI along with a more productive 25 runs scored and five stolen bases across 162 plate appearances. On the flip side, he's been outstanding on the mound, producing an MLB-best 0.97 ERA with an 0.81 WHIP (ranked second in the league) and a 42:9 K:BB over 37 innings spanning six starts.
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