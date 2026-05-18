Shohei Ohtani News: Expects to bat on start day
Manager Dave Roberts stated that his plan is for Ohtani to start Wednesday's game against the Padres on the mound and hit, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Ohtani has been given the day off from batting in his last few opportunities as the starting pitcher in an effort to give him some extra rest early on in the 2026 campaign. However, it seems Roberts is comfortable with slotting Ohtani into the batting order Wednesday, especially with a day off looming Thursday. The star two-way player has been locked in at the dish lately, going 8-for-17 with one home run, eight RBI, one stolen base and five runs scored over his last four games.
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