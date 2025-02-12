Shohei Ohtani News: First 'pen session set for weekend

Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) said Wednesday that he expects to throw his first bullpen session of spring training this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani is on the mend from November surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder as well as the September 2023 Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, but the two-way phenom took batting practice Wednesday without issue and will be ready to serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter for the team's two-game season-opening set in Tokyo versus the Cubs on March 18 and 19. Manager Dave Roberts recently suggested that the 30-year-old could make his 2025 debut as a pitcher at some point in May, as Ohtani is already throwing his full repertoire off flat ground during camp and will take another step forward by getting on a mound this weekend. However, Roberts noted earlier Wednesday that Ohtani won't be cleared to pitch in any Cactus League games, so the four-time All-Star looks as though he'll have to gradually build up his pitch count through simulated games this spring and during the early portion of the season while he continues to play regularly as a DH.