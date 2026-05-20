Shohei Ohtani News: Flashes two-way skills in win

Ohtani (4-2) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Padres on Wednesday. He also went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored on offense.

Ohtani gave himself all the run support he needed by homering off Randy Vasquez's first pitch of the game. On the mound, it wasn't Ohtani's best work, but it was still excellent. He threw 53 of 88 pitches for strikes, though he had to navigate some tricky at-bats that ran the pitch count up early. This was his fourth scoreless outing in eight starts as a pitcher, and he only came up short of a quality start due to the brevity of this performance. He's worked to a 0.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 54:13 K:BB through 49 innings this season. At the plate, he's hit safely in seven straight games, going 13-for-27 (.481) with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI in that span, which suggests he's worked his way out of his slump from earlier in May. He's up to a .272/.399/.486 slash line, eight homers, 26 RBI, 33 runs scored, six stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple over 214 plate appearances. Ohtani's next pitching start is projected to be at home versus the Rockies.