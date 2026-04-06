Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Goes deep again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Ohtani went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Monday in a 14-2 rout of Blue Jays.

Ohtani launched a 414-foot solo shot to center field in the sixth inning to give Los Angeles a 7-1 lead. After beginning the season with no homers through his first six contests, the two-way star has now gone deep three times over his past four games. Ohtani has exactly two hits in each contest during that span and has produced seven RBI while scoring five times.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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