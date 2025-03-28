Shohei Ohtani News: Goes deep in home opener

Ohtani went 2-or-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 5-4 victory versus the Tigers.

Ohtani provided a key insurance run in the seventh inning with a solo blast to left field. The superstar slugger is off to a hot start to the 2025 campaign, slashing .417/.500/1.000 with two homers and two RBI through three contests. He's yet to attempt a stolen base and is expected to run less following last season's historic 50-50 campaign, but Ohtani still figures to be one of the baseball's most impactful bats and is also expected to resume throwing off the mound during the upcoming weekend as he works toward returning to pitching in games for the first time since 2023.