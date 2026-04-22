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Shohei Ohtani News: Great game on mound, quiet at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Ohtani scattered five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Wednesday. He also went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as a batter.

Ohtani continues to dominate on the mound this season -- he's allowed just two runs (one earned) over 24 innings so far, good for a 0.38 ERA. He's added a 25:6 K:BB and 0.75 WHIP. He wasn't able to get any run support in this contest, nor did he help his own cause as his five-game hitting streak came to a close. Ohtani hasn't quite been himself at the plate with a 2.58/.382/.472 slash line, five home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and one stolen base over 24 contests as a hitter this season. His next pitching start is projected to be at home versus the Marlins.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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