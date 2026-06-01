Shohei Ohtani News: Hitting and pitching Wednesday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that Ohtani will serve as the designated hitter when he starts on the mound Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
There have been some starts this season in which Ohtani has focused solely on pitching while taking a break from the batter's box, but that won't be the case Wednesday against Arizona. Ohtani has earned the win in each of his last three outings and came away with the quality start in this past Wednesday's appearance against the Rockies. At the dish, he has reached base safely in each of his last 16 games, going 24-for-61 (.393) with one steal, four home runs and 15 RBI in that span.
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