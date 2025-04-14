Shohei Ohtani News: Homers among three hits Monday

Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs against the Rockies in a 5-3 win Monday.

Ohtani's homer came in the third inning, when he belted a 408-foot shot to center field. Prior to Monday, the star slugger had been in a bit of a power drought, going deep just once over his previous nine games. Ohtani's spot atop the Dodgers' order has hamstrung his ability to drive in runs to some extent, as he has just six RBI through 18 games. Beyond that, though, he's been quite productive, posting a .296/.390/.549 slash line, five homers and four stolen bases. He's also scored 18 runs, second-most in the majors.