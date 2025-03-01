Shohei Ohtani News: Homers in first spring at-bat

Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Friday.

Ohtani didn't take long to remind the baseball world about his 2024 MVP season, as he hit an opposite-field home run on the sixth pitch he saw during his first at-bat this spring. The two-way star's subsequent plate appearances were less dramatic, as he popped out in the second inning and struck out in the fifth. Ohtani is expected to begin the regular season strictly in a hitting role, but manager Dave Roberts said in early February that he expects Ohtani to be pitching in big-league games by May.