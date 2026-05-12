Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.

Ohtani was the only Dodger to log multiple hits in this contest. This ended a run of 11 games without a long ball for the superstar. He has just three multi-hit efforts -- and more notably, seven hitless games -- over his last 12 contests, going 9-for-47 (.191) in that span. Overall, he's batting .240 with a .797 OPS, seven homers, 17 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven doubles and five stolen bases across 42 games as a hitter this season. Ohtani is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, but he will be getting a day off from hitting either Wednesday or Thursday, so fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the Dodgers' lineup cards in the coming days.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL West
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
7 days ago