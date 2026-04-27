Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Limited to pitching Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Ohtani will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins on the mound but won't bat, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This scenario was rumored to be a possibility prior to Monday's win over Miami, and skipper Dave Roberts confirmed in his postgame presser that Ohtani will be limited to pitching the second game of the series in an effort give him a bit of a break. The two-way player figures to be back in the starting nine in the DH spot for Wednesday afternoon's series finale.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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