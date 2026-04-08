Shohei Ohtani News: Logs another quality start

Ohtani didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk across six innings while striking out two. He went 0-for-3 with a walk at the plate.

Ohtani has delivered back-to-back quality starts to open his season on the mound. He's yet to give up an earned run across 12 innings, allowing just five hits and four walks while striking out eight in that span. Ohtani's next outing is tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Mets.