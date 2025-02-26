Fantasy Baseball
Shohei Ohtani News: Making Cactus League debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) will make his Cactus League debut at designated hitter Friday versus the Angels, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani has been brought along slowly in camp after November surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. It's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in a game, but he's ready to hit and is fully expected to serve as the Dodgers' DH for their season-opening set in Tokyo versus the Cubs on March 18 and 19.

