Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: May be limited as pitcher early on

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Ohtani may not be fully stretched out as a pitcher by Opening Day, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani is fully expected to be part of Los Angeles' pitching rotation while fulfilling his usual DH duties from the get-go, but it's unclear how stretched out he'll be as a pitcher due to his participation with Samurai Japan during the World Baseball Classic, as he's slated to work exclusively as a hitter during that tournament. Should the two-way star not be ready to handle a full pitching workload right away, it's very possible that he'll have his pitch count capped until he's fully ramped up. In that scenario, Chen suggests that Justin Wrobleski or another long reliever could work in a piggyback role with Ohtani during the early part of the campaign.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
