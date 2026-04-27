Shohei Ohtani News: May not hit Tuesday
Ohtani, who is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins on the mound, could be held back from hitting, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts stated that the team intends to give Ohtani a break given the fact that the two-way player is pitching on five days of rest instead of his usual six days. The Dodgers also have an early start time Wednesday, making it all the more likely that Ohtani is restricted to pitching only Tuesday. Expect more clarification from the team on the 31-year-old's usage closer to Tuesday's first pitch.
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