Shohei Ohtani News: Notches first steal

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base in a 12-3 win against the Rockies on Monday.

Ohtani singled in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 52 games and reached base twice more before the game was over. Of significance for fantasy managers who roster the two-way star, Ohtani also attempted his first stolen base of the season and successfully made it into second base. The reigning NL MVP has been somewhat quiet in the power department with a modest (by his standards) five homers and 11 RBI through 22 games, but he's also logged a .402 OBP and .908 OPS while recording a 0.50 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with an 18:6 K:BB over 18 innings on the mound, so he's done plenty to help Los Angeles achieve a league-best 16-6 record.