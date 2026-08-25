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Shohei Ohtani News: Option to pitch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts didn't rule out the possibility of Ohtani (knee) pitching Sunday against the Tigers, depending how things go the next few days, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The skipper indicated Sunday that Ohtani could pitch in a game as early next week, and it appears the two-way start is in play to close out the three-game series in Detroit. The right-hander threw 30 pitches in a session of live batting practice Saturday and will have one more mound session this week. If that goes well, Ohtani could make his first appearance on the bump for the Dodgers since early July. He would likely have a limited workload early on, which would give Eric Lauer a chance to work in a piggyback role.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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