Shohei Ohtani News: Pitches great, quiet at plate
Ohtani scattered five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Wednesday. He also went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as a batter.
Ohtani continues to dominate on the mound this season -- he's allowed just two runs (one earned) over 24 innings so far, good for a 0.38 ERA. He's added a 25:6 K:BB and 0.75 WHIP. He wasn't able to get any run support in this contest, nor did he help his own cause as his 53-game on-base streak came to a close. Ohtani hasn't quite been himself at the plate yet this year with a .258/.382/.472 slash line, five home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and one stolen base over 24 contests as a hitter this season. His next pitching start is projected to be at home versus the Marlins.
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 22: MLB Same-Game Parlays and PropsYesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22Yesterday
-
General MLB Article
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 203 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago