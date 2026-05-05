Shohei Ohtani News: Pitches well but takes loss Tuesday
Ohtani (2-2) took the loss against Houston on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings.
Ohtani worked exclusively as a pitcher Tuesday, as manager Dave Roberts opted to give him a break from hitting. The two-way star was excellent again on the mound, racking up 15 whiffs and eight punchouts while holding Houston to two runs -- both on solo homers. Those were the first long balls Ohtani has given up this season, and they were enough to beat him, as Los Angeles managed just one run of offense. Despite the defeat, Ohtani still holds a sterling 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB through 37 innings spanning six starts. He's expected to be back in the DH role Wednesday, and his next start on the mound is lined up to be a road tilt in San Diego.
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