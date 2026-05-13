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Shohei Ohtani News: Pitching but not batting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ohtani is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday as he takes the mound against the Giants.

Per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Ohtani will simply take the mound for Wednesday's game and will also be out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale, though he could be available as a pinch hitter. Although his batting stats this season have taken a noticeable hit, Ohtani continues to be one of the best pitchers in baseball, with the right-hander sporting a 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB across 37 innings this season.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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