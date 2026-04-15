Shohei Ohtani News: Pitching but not batting Wednesday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Ohtani will start on the mound against the Mets on Wednesday but will not serve as the team's designated hitter, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The decision to have Ohtani out of the lineup may have been partially related to when he was hit by David Peterson pitch during Monday's game against New York. Ohtani has gone 0-for-7 with one run scored over his last two outings and will have the opportunity to focus solely on pitching during Wednesday's contest. Dalton Rushing will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bat seventh while Kyle Tucker moves up to the leadoff spot.