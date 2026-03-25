Shohei Ohtani News: Posts 11 punchouts in final tune-up

Ohtani completed four innings in an exhibition start against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters. He also went 1-for-2 as a hitter.

Ohtani looked dominant for most of the outing, racking up 17 whiffs among his 86 pitches and getting 11 of his 12 outs via strikeout. The only negative about his punchout spree is that it drove up his pitch count -- per Jack Harris of the California Post, the Dodgers intended the two-way star to get into the sixth inning, but he ended up completing only four frames. Ohtani may have run out of steam a bit in the fifth, as he gave up three straight hits -- all of which were singles -- before being lifted, and all three runners eventually came around to score. Regardless, Ohtani showcased his overpowering arsenal in the outing, and it's a great sign for his readiness as a pitcher for the regular season that he was able to approach 90 pitches. He's slated to make his first start Tuesday at home against the Guardians.