Shohei Ohtani News: Remaining in leadoff spot

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Ohtani will remain the team's leadoff hitter this season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll be followed by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez, which is the same top four in the lineup the Dodgers used down the stretch last season when all four were healthy. The reigning National League MVP, Ohtani batted .307/.392/.680 with 35 home runs and 44 stolen bases in 90 regular-season games out of the leadoff spot in 2024.