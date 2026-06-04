Shohei Ohtani News: Resting Thursday
Ohtani is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.
Ohtani is getting the day off as planned following his two-way start in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Will Smith has the start as the designated hitter and is batting fifth while Mookie Betts takes Ohtani's typical leadoff spot.
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