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Shohei Ohtani News: Resting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Ohtani is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.

Ohtani is getting the day off as planned following his two-way start in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Will Smith has the start as the designated hitter and is batting fifth while Mookie Betts takes Ohtani's typical leadoff spot.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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