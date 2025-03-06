Fantasy Baseball
Shohei Ohtani News: Slowing down pitching rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Thursday that Ohtani will not face hitters as a pitcher before going to Japan so that he can ramp up his preparations as a hitter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani threw his last bullpen Feb. 25. He has continued to playing catch according to manager Dave Roberts, but they are giving him a pause from ramping up his pitching so he can intensify his hitting. Roberts also talked about May as a potential time for Ohtani's return to pitching, but added that they "just don't know" when the NL MVP will be able to take the mound, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

