Shohei Ohtani News: Spins six no-hit innings in win

Ohtani (5-2) allowed one run on zero hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Rockies. He also went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 4-1 victory.

Ohtani was actually a little shaky with his command, throwing just 56 of 99 pitches for strikes. The Rockies were able to take advantage for one run in the fourth inning but ultimately didn't get a hit off the two-way superstar. Ohtani may have been bothered a bit by the hit-by-pitch he suffered Tuesday, though it wasn't enough to cause him to be scratched from the lineup or his start. On the mound this season, he continues an elite campaign that has seen him pitch to a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB over 55 innings through nine starts, including just three runs allowed on 11 hits, eight walks and two hit batsmen over 25 innings in May. He's also 18-for-47 (.383) with three homers and 14 RBI over his last 13 contests, and he's up to a .269/.400/.482 slash line with nine homers, 30 RBI, 36 runs scored and six stolen bases over 55 games. Ohtani's next pitching start is projected to be at Arizona.