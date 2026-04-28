Shohei Ohtani News: Starting pitcher only Tuesday
Ohtani is not in the lineup Tuesday as he takes the mound versus the Marlins.
As was reported Monday, Ohtani is getting a chance to rest his bat as he takes the mound Tuesday so he can have a small break at the plate. Dalton Rushing is the starting designated hitter for the Dodgers Tuesday and is batting leadoff. The two-way superstar should be back in the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
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