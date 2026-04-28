Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Starting pitcher only Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ohtani is not in the lineup Tuesday as he takes the mound versus the Marlins.

As was reported Monday, Ohtani is getting a chance to rest his bat as he takes the mound Tuesday so he can have a small break at the plate. Dalton Rushing is the starting designated hitter for the Dodgers Tuesday and is batting leadoff. The two-way superstar should be back in the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago