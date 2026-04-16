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Shohei Ohtani News: Strikes out 10 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Ohtani (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Mets.

Ohtani didn't hit Wednesday, as he is still dealing with some aftereffects of a hit-by-pitch from Monday's game. Whatever issue is there didn't impact his pitching, as he continues be nearly unhittable this season. The lone run against him came on MJ Melendez's ground-rule double in the fifth inning. Across three starts (18 innings), Ohtani has a 0.50 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB. His next pitching start is tentatively projected to be at San Francisco next week, but Ohtani should be able to get back into the lineup as a hitter before then.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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