Shohei Ohtani News: Takes major-league lead in homers

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Ohtani has four homers and eight RBI over his last three games. That power surge, part of a larger binge of nine long balls and 19 RBI across 14 games in May, has helped him take over the major-league lead in homers at 16. He's added a .316 batting average, 1.106 OPS, 29 RBI, 49 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 43 contests. Simply put, Ohtani continues to make the remarkable look routine.