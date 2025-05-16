Shohei Ohtani News: Takes major-league lead in homers
Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.
Ohtani has four homers and eight RBI over his last three games. That power surge, part of a larger binge of nine long balls and 19 RBI across 14 games in May, has helped him take over the major-league lead in homers at 16. He's added a .316 batting average, 1.106 OPS, 29 RBI, 49 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 43 contests. Simply put, Ohtani continues to make the remarkable look routine.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now