Shohei Ohtani News: Taking mound Wednesday

Manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani will pitch in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Giants, and added that he is lined up for the Freeway Series versus the Angels between March 22 and 24, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ohtani is expected to pitch at least 3-to-4 innings in his first start during the regular season as a pitcher. Wednesday's Cactus League game will be the first time the four-time MVP will have pitched in a spring training game since 2023 when he was with the Angels. The right-hander did not pitch for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, but he has been participating in bullpen and live batting practice sessions in his progression.