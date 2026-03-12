Shohei Ohtani News: Throws 59 pitches in live BP
Ohtani threw a four-inning, 59-pitch live batting-practice session against Team Japan during the team's workout Thursday, David Adler of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani isn't expected to pitch during the World Baseball Classic, but he continues to get in work on the mound while with Japan for the tournament. Per Adler, Ohtani faced 18 hitters Thursday and struck out seven of them over his four simulated innings. Though Ohtani's time away from the Dodgers -- and concurrent break from pitching in games -- may impact his pitch counts to a small degree in the early stages of the regular season, the two-way star is fully expected to open the campaign in the Dodgers' rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Most Home Run-Friendly MLB Ballparks (2020-2025)3 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Differences in Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategy by League4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3006 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shohei Ohtani See More