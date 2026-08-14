Shohei Ohtani News: Throws bullpen Friday
Ohtani threw a bullpen session prior to Friday's game against the Brewers, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
It's Ohtani's first bullpen session in over three weeks, a positive step in his throwing progression as he continues to work through a knee injury as well as a right biceps issue. He hasn't pitched since July 3, but Ohtani could be available to pitch toward the tail end of the regular season and in the playoffs. The injuries haven't prevented Ohtani from serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter, and he's gone 14-for-47 (.298) with one steal, three home runs and seven RBI across 12 games in August.
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