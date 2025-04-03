Fantasy Baseball
Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Timeline to face hitters uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Ohtani (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is scheduled for another Saturday, but there's not yet a projected date for him to face live hitters, Cody Snavely of DodgersBeat reports.

Ohtani resumed tossing bullpens last Saturday when he threw 25 pitches (all fastballs) in his first session off a mound since Feb. 25. The two-way star then threw a "light" session Wednesday, and he's scheduled for a "heavier" bullpen Saturday, according to manager Dave Roberts. However, there remains no definitive timeframe for when Ohtani will begin throwing to hitters, and the organization appears intent to practice patience in the Japanese hurler's throwing ramp-up. Roberts said in late March that the he is hoping to get at least 18-to-20 starts from Ohtani this season, per Valentina Martinez of SI.com, which would likely require Ohtani to begin pitching in games by mid-May.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
