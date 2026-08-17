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Shohei Ohtani News: Tossing side session Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Ohtani is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani stated Monday that his knee felt healthy following Friday's bullpen session, and he's optimistic that the injury is a thing of the past. Assuming all goes according to plan Tuesday, the 32-year-old will continue to ramp back up as a pitcher with the hope of returning to the mound down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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