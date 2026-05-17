Shohei Ohtani headshot

Shohei Ohtani News: Trio of hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Angels.

Ohtani capped off an incredibly productive weekend against his former club with a trio of singles, including a two-run knock to start the scoring in the Dodgers' five-run fourth inning. After posting an OPS north of 1.000 in each of the previous three seasons, the two-way superstar hasn't gotten off to an otherworldly start at the plate in 2026, though he has still been plenty effective. Through 201 plate appearances, Ohtani is slashing .258/.385/.454 with seven homers, nine doubles, a triple, 24 RBI, 30 runs and six stolen bases.

Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers
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